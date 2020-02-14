Gregg Turnbull sat in the recliner with his feet propped up, munching on chips and cake and watching a movie.
As he squeezed a ball in his left hand, LifeSouth Center Team Supervisor Candice Johnson watched the platelet machine withdraw blood from Turnbull’s left arm, push it into a centrifuge and separate platelets from red blood cells. Within a few minutes, the platelet machine started returning red blood cells to Turnbull’s bloodstream.
Johnson warned Turnbull the return was coming as it often feels cold to the donor.
Turnbull, wearing headphones, just laughed at his movie, “Mr. Deeds” (the “new” one with Adam Sandler, not the original with Gary Cooper). The process of donating platelets doesn’t really faze the 76-year-old. Friday was his 500th platelet donation, after all.
“I’ve got really good veins,” he had joked before settling into the LifeSouth recliner.
Turnbull was an 18-year-old in basic training when he first donated blood in 1962. The Army gave donors a three-day pass in exchange. After he went to Vietnam in 1964, Turnbull just kept giving. It became a habit. Eventually, he started donating platelets.
“Gregg is one of our most dedicated donors,” Johnson of LifeSouth’s Dothan center said. “He comes in every two weeks to do platelets. We never have to call him to ask him to donate; he just comes in and he wants to do it.”
Platelets are cells in the blood that form clots and stop bleeding. They are used by hospitals to help cancer patients who have low platelet counts as well as others fighting blood diseases or traumatic injuries.
Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, while platelet donations can be done every two weeks (no more than 24 times a year). Whole blood can last for 42 days after donation, but platelets only last for five days.
Donating platelets takes longer than donating whole blood – close to two hours compared to about 30 minutes, which can make it difficult to get people to donate platelets. Turnbull remembers when both arms were used for platelet donations and prefers the one-arm system used now.
With an emergency need for blood and platelet donations, Turnbull hopes others will be inspired to donate.
“It is so easy to do and I would recommend it for anybody that doesn’t have a reason for not giving,” Turnbull said. “… It’s just a wonderful way to serve your fellow man.”
Turnbull, whose blood type is O-positive, has been put on display before for his giving nature. The Army rolled him out on a gurney when he reached his first gallon to encourage others to donate, and LifeSouth celebrated his 400th platelet donation in 2015 with a party.
He didn’t initially set a goal when it came to blood and platelet donations – it was just his way to give back. Turnbull, who remodels homes for a living, said he thanks God for giving him the ability to donate as often as he has.
Turnbull references the Bible and God breathing life into man when he talks about donating blood to help save the lives of others.
“We have a great opportunity to pass that life onto other people,” he said. “It doesn’t really cost us anything but a little bit of time.”
He laughs at the idea of him being a community hero.
“I’m just an average guy given an opportunity to be a blessing to others,” Turnbull said.
