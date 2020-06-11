Ann Varnum, who entertained and educated thousands via Dothan's WTVY television station for nearly 50 years, died Wednesday night. She was 80.
Varnum was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Dothan. After graduating from Geneva High School, she attended Huntington College in Montgomery, where she received a degree in speech/English, and then attended Auburn University.
After college, Varnum began a career in teaching with stops in Tuskegee, Beauregard, Oxford, and eventually in Dothan where she remained.
According to WTVY's website, in 1974, Varnum began working at the station. She remained on the station's staff until developing health problems a few months ago.
She's best remembered for hosting the station's morning show, a career spanning decades. During that time she interviewed television stars like Tom Selleck, Richard Simmons, Garth Brooks, and Dack Rambo.
Varnum was known for sharing her testimony regarding the importance of God and Jesus in her life, and she shared that through a regular column in the Dothan Eagle. Her last column was recently published.
Varnum helped start the Girls' Club in Dothan and the Wiregrass Clearing House, a network of charitable resources and co-founder of Meadowood, a Christ-centered spiritual adventure camp, WTVY noted in its announcement of her death.
She is the author of "Sunny Side Up" and with her sister co-authored two cookbooks, "Field O'Dreams Farm Cookbook" Volumes I and II.
Services for Varnum will be announced by Family First Funeral Home in Dothan.
