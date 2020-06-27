A Dothan native, now an assistant professor in the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Infectious Diseases Division, says “the medical community, folks on the frontlines are exhausted” treating record-high new coronavirus cases and responding in various ways to the outbreak.
Frontline healthcare workers are juggling additional duties while many are undergoing pay cuts due to financial losses at hospitals, adding to the already stressful hospital environment.
Dr. Ellen Eaton, a 1999 Houston Academy graduate, said she has been working nights, weekends, and “everything in-between” trying to keep up with her increased patient care duties, creating and advising policy for institutions in the Jefferson County community, and educating the public on preventative care.
“I think there’s a somewhat casual approach that a lot of the community has – there’s not a lot of mask use,” Eaton said. “People feel like UAB, or the medical community in general, is overreacting.”
Hospital staffs, however, have a nuanced perspective of the crisis. Eaton said the environment inside on the acute medical floor and intensive care unit has changed as the virus has taken hold.
She began seeing coronavirus patients in May, providing infection disease (ID) consult services.
“The physicians are very focused,” Eaton said. “There’s a somber mood… It’s a very intense atmosphere.”
Starting early in the coronavirus fight, Eaton has been trying to educate the public to keep them abreast of new developments, as well as dispelling rumors about the virus from non-reputable sources.
Eaton said she regularly saw memes and YouTube clips on social media sharing potentially harmful misinformation.
She created a Facebook page to share medically-based research, informative articles, and to give her insight on the importance of wearing personal protection and social distancing.
“I started the page to fight misinformation,” she said. “I wanted a way to rapidly share evidence-based data and I wanted it to have a reputable voice. My sole goal here is to get accurate information out there.”
Initially, Eaton shared information bent toward vulnerable populations like nursing homes and seniors, but now she shares more information geared toward parents.
As a mother of two, Eaton said the potential complications in children who contract the virus are “very disturbing.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports few children who have contracted the coronavirus may not have common symptoms associated with adult infection, but could develop multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
She has amassed 7,000 followers on her page Dr. Ellen Eaton – Coronavirus Updates.
Virus is serious
Still, Eaton worries how much worse the pandemic may get before Alabama residents begin to take the virus seriously by abiding by the CDC and Alabama Public Health Department’s recommendations.
“I feel like we keep telling the same message over and over. What will it take for people to listen?” Eaton said.
Her colleagues working in coronavirus hotspots like New York see a different normal among the populace: people stay inside whenever possible and most people on the streets are wearing masks.
“They’ve had a very tangible tragedy in their community,” Eaton said. “Most of them have had family members that had died. Some of them, they’ve had multiple family members that have died.
“My hope is that people in Alabama take this seriously before we get to that point… We will have a massive tragedy if we wait until everyone is personally affected.”
In an interview with the Washington Post Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield estimated that 5 to 8% of the population had been infected, and around 125,000 Americans have already succumbed to the virus.
Eaton pointed out at least 60% of the population need to get infected with the virus to develop antibodies against it to achieve herd immunity. If that happened over a short period of time, the number of deaths and hospitalizations would be “astronomical,” Eaton said.
“It would be mass casualties that our country hasn’t seen,” she said. “You want to reach herd immunity over a very slow process. You want to have the resources to hospitalize them; you want to have enough ventilators, PPE, which there continues to be a shortage of.
“If everyone is going to get infected, you want it to happen at a very slow pace so the healthcare system can keep up, and not collapse like we’ve seen happen in other areas.”
Testing vaccines
UAB staff and biomedical research firms around the globe are testing vaccines and researching treatments for the virus, but definitive conclusions might not arrive until later this year or early 2021
Eaton worries about how a novel virus could worsen someone’s condition with other comorbid respiratory viruses, like influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), in the fall and winter months, which makes her role as a policy advisor even more poignant as schools plan to reopen in late August.
She has spent a lot of time advising local school systems on best policies to implement when reopening as research sheds more light on the virus’ symptoms and transmission.
“What we’ve learned really over the last month is that it transmits easily through shared air in shared spaces,” Eaton said. “So things like waiting in lines, playdates, sitting next to each other in the cafeteria, things that put them in close contact should be avoided.”
Research, however, suggests that kids who are exposed to the virus are less susceptible to contracting the illness. If they do get COVID, they’re less likely to get really sick and less likely to transmit it to adults.
Eaton is in favor of schools reopening, citing evidence that kids do better in structured academic environments with opportunities to socially and emotionally develop. She foresees that schools should consider virtual options as shutdowns and quarantines are enacted as outbreaks occur.
Eaton also works with the Jefferson County Incident Management Team to help manage the county’s emergency response to the outbreak.
A normal day
Eaton’s normal daily work has not slowed either; it’s actually picked up due to the virus’ economic impact in the Jefferson County area.
On Mondays, she holds an HIV and substance abuse treatment clinic. Many of her patients are having a harder time finding housing and jobs.
Most of her work is in research and Eaton is trying to incorporate coronavirus’ impact in her observations. Over the last several years at UAB, she has studied the impact of infectious diseases on people with intravenous drug use and HIV with grants from medical research institutions.
After graduating from HA, Eaton received her bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University, before getting her doctorate at UAB in 2007. She then went to Stanford University to study internal medicine and worked at Duke University for a short period before returning to UAB to study infectious diseases and later becoming a full-time staff member in 2016.
Today, she also spends time writing and publishing papers and applying for grant funding – some pertaining to COVID-19 research.
She said she believes the pandemic has made people realize that Alabama needs more experts in infectious disease, epidemiology, and public health citing Alabama’s statistics as one of the worst states in the country for HIV outcomes and prevalence of sexually-transmitted diseases.
Although some clinical trials have slowed due to the volume of coronavirus patients at UAB, Eaton says there still isn’t much chance for off-time though she is opposed to air travel for the foreseeable future.
Her only respite has been visiting her in-laws in the Wiregrass area, where Eaton says wide open spaces allow her family to easily social distance.
