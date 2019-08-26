An annual back-to-school social media photo that started several years ago as a joke highlighting a Huntsville family, whose mom is a Dothan native, is a social media hit again this year.
In 2012, when Hillary Dunham’s family took a “funny or goofy” photo to capture the first day of school, she had no idea a family tradition was starting. Dunham, the former Hillary Hart and daughter of Gary and Rhonda Hart of Dothan, first posted a back-to-school photo on Facebook with no intent of it going viral.
“We did a funny back-to-school photo online as a joke and it went viral,” Dunham recalled. “We posted it and then took the kids to school, and within hours, we had thousands of impressions.”
She added the response to the post, which highlighted Hillary jumping for joy as the kids were preparing to return to school, received positive and negative comments. Although the thousands who liked the photo outnumbered those who questioned a mother who was glad to leave her children, Dunham said the family learned to take the bad with the good.
The second year did not go as well, but in Year Three, the family got serious about the photo.
“As serious as you can be for a funny picture,” Dunham said. She added the family would be stopped around the city and “everybody was looking forward to seeing it and was asking what it was going to be this year.”
Now, her children, Owen, who just turned 14, Harris, 11, Ellie, 9 and dad, Jason, who is the photographer, are all involved in the photo’s planning and keeping the subject matter a secret until it’s posted online. “That’s half the fun, keeping it a secret,” she said.
This year’s theme is a family looking to keep it all together, paying homage to longtime favorite TV mom June Cleaver. Hillary said, “In reality, nobody has it together.” This year’s dual photos show the difference between a chaotic back-to-school morning and how life would be in June Cleaver’s world on a typical morning.
Additionally, Hillary writes a poem that highlights the photo. This year’s offering, in part: “I’ve been up early to get dressed, squeeze juice and make their snack. From scratch, you ask? But, of course! I grew that wheat out back! Pearls and curls are the only way to start the year just right. And if you believe a BIT of this, you’d better hold on tight.”
When not planning the annual photo for Facebook and Instagram, Hillary, a 1996 Houston Academy graduate, owns Mint Julep Monograms online and Mint Julep Market, a gift shop in Huntsville. To see the photos visit: Mint Julep Monograms Facebook page or Instagram @mintjulepmonograms.
And, one more Dothan connection, Hillary said her ancestors were one of the six families who helped establish Dothan in the 1800s. The family member leading the way was James Gary Owens, aka Montana Owens, a name he earned while driving cattle from Montana to Texas. Yes, the same Montana who is the namesake of Dothan’s Montana Street, which is believed to be the second street in Dothan.
This year’s Back-to-School poem:
Welcome to a new school year where everything is grand.
The kids are dressed (I’m so impressed); they lend a helping hand.
Summer projects? Always done. Juice glasses? Pinkies up.
“May I please have more?” they ask. I gladly fill their cup.
I’ve been up early to get dressed, squeeze juice and make their snack.
From scratch, you ask? But, of course! I grew that wheat out back!
Pearls and curls are the only way to start the year just right.
And if you believe a BIT of this, you’d better hold on tight.
Summer break, you end so soon and always send me spinning.
In my dreams is the only place there would be this much winning.
We’re running late (there is no doubt) and no one can stay awake.
They’ll be lucky to get breakfast -- perhaps a piece of cake?
Summer, you were good to us, but I’ll be fine to see these end:
“Yeet”, “Cringy” and “Triggered”- where do these words begin?
Any version of Old Town Road (why did you do this Billy Ray?)
Wet towels, pool hair and all lights on in the middle of the day.
We’ve loved the break this summer; we may be sad at first glance.
Like it or not, these kids are going (I might do a tiny dance).
May your day be easy going, May you always keep your cool.
From our crazy crew to yours, Happy 2019 Back to School!
