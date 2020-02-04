The Dothan Police Department exceeded its annual “Paint ’Em Up and Let it Grow” Fundraiser goal for the fourth consecutive year, raising $25,675 in November to give to Children’s of Alabama.
A check was presented to the organization at Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting.
“I just want to thank all the men and women who do this fundraiser every year,” Children’s of Alabama Community Coordinator Carmen Maddox said. “In the last four years, it really has been one our top fundraisers in the Wiregrass area.”
The money goes toward the Alabama cancer center and Christmas presents for patients.
Throughout “No Shave November,” male officers asked for sponsorships in order to grow a beard, while female officers asked for sponsorships to be able to paint their nails or wear earrings – both usually not permitted per DPD’s policies.
Not only are officers given the incentive to raise money in order to keep their facial hair for longer, but the top earning division within the department is treated to a steak dinner sponsored by Bob Woodall.
The Traffic Division has been the top earner every year, according to Chief Steve Parrish.
“It’s a group effort,” Parrish. “The amount of money we’ve raised over the years has really been phenomenal. It goes way beyond what these guys are doing. It’s the community that’s giving. It’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts.”
Over the last four years, the fundraiser has generated a total of $106,692 for Children’s of Alabama.
Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the United States.
