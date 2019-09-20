A Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash that ended with his patrol cruiser rolling over on its roof.
The crash happened at the intersection of Denton Road and Westgate Parkway in Dothan.
According to police, the deputy had been pursuing a vehicle. The pickup truck involved is not the vehicle the officer was pursuing.
That deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. The K9 riding with the deputy was not injured.
The identity of the other driver involved has not been released. Police say if the driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries, they are believed to be minor.
Dothan police are investigating the accident.
