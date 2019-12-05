Dothan police are searching for the person who called 911 Thursday afternoon and reported that a 9-year-old boy had been shot in the head by his brother at a residence off Flowers Chapel Road.
When multiple police and first responders arrived at the Spyglass Road home, it was determined the emergency call was fake, according to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The lieutenant added that if police identify the caller, the person will be charged with making a false report, which can be considered a terrorist act.
