Due to a steady high volume of passengers over the last two years, Delta is adding another flight at Dothan Regional Airport.
Dothan Regional Airport Director Adam Hartzog said the 2019 calendar year was the best they’ve had since 2002 for enplanements. Around 60,000 passengers boarded Delta flights to Atlanta from Dothan in 2019, the second year in which the airport saw the number of passengers increase by 8 percent or more.
“We chalk this up to a strong Wiregrass economy and a very strong Fort Rucker,” Adam Hartzog said.
The percentage of seats filled on each plane, or the load factors, have steadily been in the 90% range, much higher than the average of 70-75%, Hartzog noted.
“Delta has taken notice and they have announced they will be implementing a fifth flight a day starting in June to serve our community,” he said.
That flight will be landing at the Dothan airport at around 4 to 4:30 p.m. and leaving around 5 p.m.
“It will make it easier and more convenient for them to connect to West Coast cities with the additional afternoon flight,” Hartzog said.
He presented the news at a Dothan City Commission meeting Tuesday and also revealed goals of a strategic plan for the Dothan airport to enhance customer service. Work has already been completed on the terminal building, and Hartzog plans to reveal more about future renovations at a press conference in February.
He’s hoping to change the public’s perception of the airport.
“Flights are not always delayed. We want you to come back to Dothan. We don’t want you to leave outside the city limits to jump on a plane with Delta,” he said.
All four of the Dothan Regional Airport’s current daily flights connect to Atlanta.
