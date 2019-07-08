Dothan Regional Airport will be able to fund some recent improvements with a $700,061 grant it received from the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office announced the grants last week. According to Dothan Regional Airport Director Adam Hartzog, airport officials must submit long-term strategic improvement plans for their facilities to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Once plans are approved, airport officials can initiate the projects in the years they specified, and the FAA will reimburse the airports for their efforts. Hartzog said this year’s allocation will pay for three projects:
>> The purchase of a vacuum truck to remove debris from runways;
>> Sealing cracks and updating markings on one runway; and
>> Design work for the rehabilitation of the general aviation ramp.
Last year Dothan Regional Airport received $1.6 million for the rehabilitation of a ramp and the sealing of cracks and updating of markings on a taxiway. Two years ago the airport received $2 million for the repaving of two ramps.
FAA grants cannot be used for revenue-making purposes and are often directed to capital improvement projects, Hartzog said. Dothan Regional Airport maintains about six miles of asphalt, which can be costly to repair given how thick the asphalt must be to support different types of aircraft, he added.
In the future, airport officials have submitted $9.13 million in planned projects to the FAA through 2025, which includes the rehabilitation of runways in 2024 and 2025 at a cost of $5.4 million.
Other local airports receiving federal grant funding are the following:
>> Ozark-Blackwell Field Airport: $303,444 for construction of a fuel farm facility.
>> Troy Municipal Airport at N Kenneth Campbell Field: $585,000 for runway and taxiway lighting upgrades.
>> South Alabama Regional Airport at Bill Benton Field, Andalusia: $495,000 for runway lighting rehabilitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.