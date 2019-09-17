City of Dothan will observe “Trick-or-Treat” hours on the day of Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press statement.
Trick-or-treaters are being asked to report any street or security light outages to Dothan Utilities for repair so that those out can have “a safe and fun Halloween,” reads the release from community relations office for the city of Dothan.
Utility customers can report non-working lights by calling 615-3302 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a detailed location of the light or visit dothan.org to report a concern.
