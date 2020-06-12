Dothan solidarity drive and rally set for Sunday

The Dothan Solidarity Drive & Rally, an expression of solidarity with those around the nation and world who are standing for justice and love of their neighbors, will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday.
Participants will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the Wiregrass Commons Mall food court parking lot. They will depart at 2 p.m. for Rip Hewes Stadium with a police escort and balloons flying from windows.
The rally will be held from 2:30-3 p.m. at the stadium.
To remain COVID-19 safe, participants should remain in their cars and tune to WOOF at 560 AM or 100.1 FM. Dothan District 2 City Commissioner Janasky Fleming will deliver the welcome, and the Rev. John Dowdey, pastor of the Church at the Crossing, will give the opening prayer.
Other participants will include Mayor Mark Saliba; Dr. W. Charles Lewis of Proclaiming America’s Call for Equality/Dothan Community Church; the Rev. Ralph Sigler, pastor of Harvest Church; the Rev. Henry Small, Dothan Police Department chaplain and Grace Community Church pastor; and the Rev. Harold McKissic, Patterson Street Free Will Baptist Church pastor.
