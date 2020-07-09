The Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club has awarded $12,000 to Wiregrass area nonprofits as a way of living the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
The grants were awarded to the following organizations for capital projects: Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, $3,000; Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, $3,000; Lunches for Learning, $3,000; and Wiregrass United Way, $3,000.
“Each year, our club reviews the area nonprofits for capital project needs,” club president Brad Kimbro said. “Our allocations committee reviews the organizations and needs to determine the impact it will have on the community. We are confident that the organizations we chose to support this year will use these funds to make a significant contribution to our community.”
“This is my favorite Rotary Club meeting of the year,” incoming club president Heidi Condrey said. “We are able to tangibly demonstrate our motto of ‘Service Above Self’ as we fund the needs of our area nonprofits which are truly serving the needs of many in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.