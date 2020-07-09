A candlelight vigil to be held Saturday is intended to acknowledge and mourn those who have lost their lives due to racial injustice.
“It’s kind of taking a moment to slow down,” organizer Elle Burns said. “Around the world, really, we’ve had different types of protests and stuff happening, and I don’t think any of these communities have had the opportunity to actually mourn the deaths of these young people.”
The vigil will be held July 11 at 8:30 p.m. in front of the George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum located at 305 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan. Burns said the event will feature speakers, including herself and Dothan Community Church pastor Dr. W. Charles Lewis, and should end around 9:30 p.m.
Following the speakers, the event will include lighting candles in honor of those who have died due to racial injustice.
Protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have been held around the world since George Floyd was killed during a May 25 arrest in Minnesota. While a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, Floyd repeatedly told the four officers on the scene that he couldn’t breathe, according to video shot by witnesses. Floyd was held down for more than eight minutes before he stopped moving. All four officers have been fired and face criminal charges.
Burns is a 21-year-old senior at Troy University studying criminal justice and psychology. She plans to obtain a master’s degree in anthropology and hopes to travel the world studying modern and ancient cultures and their influences on psychology.
“I just have always had that desire to understand people because I believe you’re not well-versed until you understand something outside of what you’re comfortable with or what you already know,” Burns said. “Understanding someone else’s culture, understanding why they do what they do, understanding their psychology is the first step to becoming a better you and creating a better world.”
Burns hopes the vigil, which is intended to be peaceful, can be the start of a larger movement locally to bring people together.
“I want this to be a starting point. I think this community has the mentality of ‘Well, this can’t happen to us’ or ‘that this doesn’t happen here’,” Burns said. “I want this to be the foundation that helps people figure out a way they can support black lives in this nation. At this point, the way I see it, it’s not black versus white or any race versus another, it’s right versus wrong. It’s equity and equality versus racial injustice.”
