A Dothan woman was seriously injured Monday in Walton County, Florida, when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-truck.
Samantha Butler, 31, of Dothan, was transported by air ambulance to Fort Walton Beach Memorial Hospital Monday morning with serious injuries.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2016 Freightliner driven by Michael Moore, 53, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, was traveling east within the outside lane of I-10 and stopped in traffic due to animal in the roadway. Moore exited his vehicle in an attempt to assist another motorist with the removal of the animal. Butler’s 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east within the inside lane of I-10 and Butler failed to observe stopped traffic.
The right side of her vehicle collided with the front left of the semi-truck. After the collision with the semi-truck, Butler’s vehicle maneuvered to the left which resulted in the front left of her vehicle colliding with a second vehicle in the right rear, which was a 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Randall Barber, 80, of Baker, Florida.
Barber’s vehicle rotated counter-clockwise motion resulting in the front of his vehicle colliding with a guardrail. Barber and his passenger, Mary Barber, 80 of Baker, Florida, were transported by ambulance to Health Mark Regional Medical Center and later released.
Moore was not injured during the crash.
FHP stated alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.