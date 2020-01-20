JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A Dothan woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a Monday morning crash on Florida Road 2 in Jackson County.
Diana Ortiz Vazquez, 35, of Dothan, was seriously injured when she made a U-turn on State Road 2.
Vazquez was traveling westbound on State Road 2 when she executed a u-turn into the path of a westbound 2014 Peterbilt towing a trailer driven by Gregory Lashawn Campbell, 31, of Bainbridge, Georgia, and traveling behind her.
Vazquez traveled onto the north shoulder and failed to observe the semi being driven by Campbell. The front of Campbell’s vehicle collided with the left side of Vazquez’s vehicle.
Campbell was not injured during the wreck. Vazquez was seriously injured and transported to Southeast Health by ambulance.
Vazquez was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not a factor in the accident.
