Dr. Evgeniy Shchelchkov, a neurologist, has joined Dothan’s Southeast Heath as a neurohospitalist. As a neurohospitalist hospitalist, Shchelchkov will provide consultation and treatment to inpatients with neurologic disorders.
Shchelchkov comes to Dothan from Washington, Pennsylvania, where he was in private practice at the Adult Neurology Center. While there, he practiced general neurology with a special interest in migraine headaches and stroke. He has more than 16 years of experience practicing neurology.
Shchelchkov earned his medical degree and completed his first internship in his native Russia. He then completed two residency programs at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The first was at Shadyside Hospital and the second one was a neurology program at Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Shchelchkov is fellowship trained in cerebrovascular disorders from the University of Pittsburgh Stroke Institute in Pittsburgh.
When he is not working, he enjoys ice hockey, playing chess and reading.
