The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering drive-through COVID testing at the Johnny Hughes Community Center in Hartford on Thursday, June 25.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell," a press release from the ADPH states.
These are the requirements for testing:
>>Persons with symptoms
>>Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
>>Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
Testing will be available from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet Alabama Department of Public Health testing criteria. Persons can call (334) 792-9070 for information.
