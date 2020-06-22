covid-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering drive-through COVID testing at the Johnny Hughes Community Center in Hartford on Thursday, June 25.

"Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell," a press release from the ADPH states.

These are the requirements for testing:

>>Persons with symptoms

>>Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

>>Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Testing will be available from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.

Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet Alabama Department of Public Health testing criteria. Persons can call (334) 792-9070 for information.

