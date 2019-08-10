A driver from Dothan was charged with failing to yield the right of way in a three-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County, Florida, that seriously injured a woman from Crestview, Florida.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2009 Ford Ranger driven by Dwight Davis, 73, of Dothan, was stopped on Lake Silver Road at 3:39 p.m. Friday waiting to cross State Road 85 onto Houston Lane, the name for Lake Silver Road east of the state road.
A 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Stacy Cunningham, 29, of Crestview, was traveling north on State Road 85 in the outside lane approaching Houston Lane. A 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Gladys Senterfitt, 48, of Laurel Hill, Florida, was stopped at the stop sign of Houston Lane waiting to turn right onto State Road 85.
The Ranger driven by Davis entered the intersection of State Road 85 towards Houston Lane and violated the right of way of the Explorer. The front of the Explorer struck the right side rear of the Ranger. The force of impact from the Explorer caused the Ranger to rotate while traveling east and the rear of the Ranger struck the left side of the Acadia.
The force of impact with the Ranger caused the Explorer to overturn several times before coming to final rest on the east shoulder of State Road 85.
Davis suffered minor injuries. He was charged with failing to yield right of way from a stop sign.
Cunningham suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Two of her passengers, Justin Cunningham, 8, and Taylor Cunningham, 9, both of Crestview, were taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries.
Senterfitt and her passenger, Clydie Cox, 67, also of Laurel Hill, were not injured.
