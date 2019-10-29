Houston County emergency personnel rescued an elderly driver who suffered critical injuries when her westbound car left the roadway along U.S. 84, struck a guardrail, and plunged down a ravine into 18 feet of water in Bear Creek west of Dothan.
The driver, estimated to be in her late 60s or early 70s, has been taken to a local hospital. Investigators have not ruled out a medical incident as a cause of the crash, said Capt. James Ivey of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s name has not been released.
Houston County dive team searched the creek to ensure there were no other victims.
