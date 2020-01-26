The driver of a minivan was killed in a traffic crash in Enterprise on Sunday.
The Enterprise Police Department responded at 12:21 p.m. to a crash involving two passenger vehicles on Hwy. 51 at the intersection of County Road 272.
The broadside collision involved a minivan and a sport utility vehicle. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the SUV were transported to hospital for treatment.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members have been notified.
The crash is being investigated by the Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.