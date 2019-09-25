Coffee County farmer Max Bozeman has damaged plows before in his 44 years in agriculture, but rarely as terribly as this week’s instance.
“I have never broken one like that except once before when I hit a stump,” he said, “and this wasn’t a stump.”
Scarce showers in the past three weeks or more, combined with temperatures lingering in the mid-90s, have turned South Alabama’s red clay into impenetrable rock – and the sandier soil fares little better. With harvest season upon the area, farmers must go ahead and pick what they can or wait until some rain falls — and that’s not in the short-term forecast.
William Birdsong, Wiregrass Research and Extension Center agronomist, said area peanut farmers face some challenges as the traditionally driest part of the calendar compounds an abnormally arid year. While September on average ties May for the second-driest month of the year, October is often the driest, he said.
“For much of the Wiregrass, we’ll receive less than one inch of rain in September,” Birdsong said. “We usually get 3 to 4 inches of rain. With farmers working the harvest, this is creating issues. On sandier soils, this is wearing out plow points, and that is increasing yield costs. On clay soil … it’s so hard some may wait for a rain.”
Bozeman has opted to pick what he can as most peanuts have matured to the point where they need to be harvested. At this point of the year, small amounts of precipitation will not soften the soil enough to help, and large amounts cause delays that threaten the yield, he said.
Birdsong noted if farmers wait too long to pick their peanuts, they risk them breaking off in the ground and becoming unsalvageable. Farmers may be able to wait until October to harvest before that becomes a growing issue, he noted.
Irrigated peanuts will perform well, Birdsong said, and overall the crop may be average. The drought conditions – combined with low commodity prices and a disastrous end to the 2018 growing season – leave farmers in a precarious situation, he added.
“I will not say it’s a disaster,” Birdsong said. “The worst thing is farmers are strapped after (Hurricane) Michael.”
“It’s just a tough time in agriculture right now,” Bozeman added.
