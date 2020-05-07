GORDON – The state fire marshal is investigating an early Thursday morning house fire that claimed the lives of two people here, according to the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Office.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Reports note that when volunteer fire departments responded to the 1:57 a.m. call on McCarther Road, the house was fully engulfed. Once the fire was out, the bodies were discovered.
Firefighters from Gordon, Lucy, Pansey, and Cottonwood battled the blaze that destroyed the house. No preliminary cause of the fire has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
