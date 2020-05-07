GORDON – The state fire marshal is continuing the investigating of an early Thursday morning house fire that claimed the lives of two people here, according to the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Office.
As of Thursday evening, the names of the victims had not been released. During the day, state and county fire and law enforcement personnel were on the scene gathering evidence related to the fatal blaze.
When several volunteer fire departments responded to the 1:57 a.m. call on County Road 101 near MacArthur Road, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, the bodies were discovered.
Firefighters from Gordon, Lucy, Pansey, and Cottonwood battled the blaze that destroyed the house. A possible preliminary cause of the fire has also not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.