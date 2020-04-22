ELBA — The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that an inmate at Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the fourth confirmed and third active case of COVID-19 among the state inmate population.
After notification of the positive test, the inmate was relocated to Easterling Correctional Facility and placed in an isolation cell, where he will receive medical treatment.
“Upon completing our consultation with the state medical director at Wexford Health Sources, ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to quarantine inmates housed at Elba,” according to an ADOC news release. “Elba’s inmate population and staff will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.”
