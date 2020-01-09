Straight line damaging winds and flooding could be an issue for the Wiregrass area this weekend.
The Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring a system with anticipated rainfall that could lead to potential flooding in the Wiregrass area, said EMA Director Chris Judah.
According to the National Weather Service Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the primary potential hazards for the Wiregrass area include wind damage, straight line winds, wind gusts, flooding, and tornadoes should not be ruled out.
Estimated rain amounts for Saturday morning through Sunday morning are roughly 1.25 inches to 1.75 inches in the Wiregrass area.
“Right now, we are predicting heavy rainfall and high winds. But, that could change by Saturday," Judah said. "I urge everyone to be prepared. Have your weather radios ready and cellphones charged, and pay close attention to all your local media outlets for updates. With this system there is the possibility of severe weather, so be prepared. Everyone can stay up-to-date on weather situations through a weather radio, or through any local media source. We also have the Code Red Program through the EMA where residents can receive severe weather updates. For more information on signing up for our Code Red Program, visit our website at www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.”
Judah also reminds everyone if a road is flooded, assume that road is closed and do not cross it.
“If there is water on the road, don’t cross it,” Judah said. “Stop, turn your vehicle area and take an alternate route. Also, if a road is closed by a barricade do not move the barricade to drive through. That road is closed, and it’s closed for safety reasons.”
Additional useful information is available on EMA website, such as tips to follow when stocking an emergency supply kit, establishing a checklist, designing a family emergency plan, and or a weather plan to follow during an emergency situation.
