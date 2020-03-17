Multiple city, county, education, and health officials gathered Tuesday for the first Joint Information Center press conference at the Dothan/Houston County EMA.
According to Chris Etheridge, Dothan Deputy Fire Chief/Joint Information Center spokesperson, the press conference was held to eliminate fear and educate the community with facts about the coronavirus outbreak.
“The purpose of the Joint Information Center is to make sure all information received is correct and fact based,” Etheridge said. “Each topic addressed during a press conference will have a link available on the Dothan/Houston County EMA website at dothanhoustoncountyema.org for individuals to click on to hear the latest news available on certain topics.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver were in attendance.
Both officials urged residents to not panic, and all first-responders were available and prepared to handle any situation to serve the residents of Dothan and Houston County.
Saliba reminded everyone in attendance the city and county had been in worst situations than facing the coronavirus in the past and both city and county residents were okay.
“We will handle whatever comes our way,” Saliba said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t be challenging, but we will handle it.”
Saliba and Culver both said the city or county is not shutting down any restaurants, nor do they want to shut down any restaurants at this time.
“At this time we need to support our local businesses,” Saliba said. “Keep a safe distance, have curb service or delivery service.”
Both local government entities are working together.
“This is real and we’re having to deal with this,” Culver said. “I just want the community to know we've got this -- our first responders have this and our hospitals have got this. We are all working together to take care of the community.”
Culver also stressed the importance of being prepared with one week of groceries. Residents don’t need to purchase several weeks’ worth of groceries; food is being restocked, he said.
According to the Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper, the city approved an emergency declaration to help expedite decisions and to help receive any federal reimbursements in the future associated with the COVID-19.
Cowper also provided information regarding a maximum 30-day grace period to avoid utility disconnection. Customers may contact the Dothan Utilities at 334-615-4100 to discuss any questions or concerns they may have regarding the grace period.
According to representatives with the Dothan City School System and the Houston County School Systems, schools will be closed until April 6. No sporting activities, workout activities, or practice activities are being held.
Houston County Superintendent David Sewell said the state has not made a decision about what will happen if schools do not reopen this school year. The state will determine whether students will pass or repeat their current grade.
Dothan City School Assistant Superintendent Lee Jacobs passed on information regarding the schools' feeding program.
Several Dothan City Schools will be providing meals to children 18 and under. The child does not have to attend the Dothan City School System. Selma Street Elementary School, Beverly Magnet School, Head Start, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School, and Morris Slingluff Elementary School will provide a sack lunch administered by curb service beginning March 18-21 and March 30 until from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Also speaking during the press conference were Charley Tew with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton.
During the conference, Tew informed the community Flowers Hospital is continuing its normal care for its patients and no changes have been set to affect visitation.
Sutton said Southeast Health's staff is screening patients and the number of visitors for patients has decreased to one.
Both hospitals are screening potential coronavirus patients and tests are being administered to patients who meet inpatient criteria.
Both hospitals have several hundred test kits available at this time, but not enough test kits are available for drive-through testing at this time.
Both Tew and Sutton urged everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, practice social distances, be precautious and help curb the spread of the virus. Both hospitals are continuing normal procedures and providing normal services to their patients.
Dr. Jim Jones, Southeast Health emergency physician, stated the coronavirus and COVID-19 have multiple symptoms. If a person has cold symptoms with a mild to high fever, they could possibly have the coronavirus, but may not meet the inpatient criteria for testing, Jones said. The more severe symptoms include difficulty breathing and lips turning blue.
Jones believes testing sites will be established in the near future.
Etheridge ended the press conference by reminding everyone of the blood shortage in the area.
“I urge everyone to give blood,” Etheridge said. “The Red Cross and Life South are following all safety precautions to make sure their donors are safe; and like the medical staff said earlier, trauma and everyday operations are still taking place at the hospital.”
