ENTERPRISE - Police here are seeking the assistance of area residents in identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle incident.
Police say the individual, whose photo was captured on a video, may be traveling in a tan Toyota Tacoma that was also on the video
Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact police at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.