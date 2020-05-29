ENTERPRISE - Police here are seeking the assistance of area residents in identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle incident.

Police say the individual, whose photo was captured on a video, may be traveling in a tan Toyota Tacoma that was also on the video

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact police at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

