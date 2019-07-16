The Enterprise Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a missing person.
James Douglas McCall, 47, of Enterprise was reported missing July 11 by family members.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, McCall was last seen driving from his residence in the area of Damascus Highway on June 23.
“Since McCall was last seen, his family found his vehicle abandoned June 27 on the side of County Road 709,” Haglund said.
According to Haglund, McCall’s cellphone and wallet were located in the vehicle.
McCall is approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of McCall is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
