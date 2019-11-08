ENTERPRISE - A switch in direction almost four years into CW5 Russell Smith’s Army career extended his service time by more than 38 years.
“After my three-and-a-half years were up, I was ready to get out,” the Enterprise resident said. “Somebody talked to me about this thing called counterintelligence, so I jumped into counterintelligence arena — and I’ve been in counterintelligence the rest of my career.”
Forty-two years after first signing with the Army, Smith remains an active-duty soldier at Fort Rucker, though his assignment has currently changed to history teacher at the Warrant Officer Candidate School. A switch from intelligence with infantry responsibilities to counterintelligence struck a chord with the Virginia native.
“It’s done well by me. I’ve gotten to do some very interesting things and visit some very interesting schools,” he said.
Part of counterintelligence’s allure stemmed from the era and locations in which Smith served — the Cold War era in West Germany.
“It was a very tense period. We were always having alerts because we never knew when the Warsaw Pact was going to invade Germany,” Smith said. “The Fulda Gap was at the forefront of everyone’s mind. The Russians (could have) come through the Fulda Gap (to) invade. The ‘80s were exciting times in Germany.”
Then there were the chance meetings with major historical figures while serving on a security detail for a U.S. general during a meeting with Manuel Noriega and on another for Secretary of State Colin Powell in Key West. At the time Noriega was just a major in the Panamanian army but rose to power shortly after the meeting he worked, Smith said.
Smith’s career granted him access to high-security areas, and he has worked with the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.
“I’ve spent a lot of my counterintelligence time doing investigations,” he said. “I’ve worked with all the three-letter agencies. I could go to all of them any time I wanted to.”
Given Smith’s family history, some may be surprised he has served as long as he has. Prior to an older sister joining the Air Force two years before he joined the Army, the only other immediate family member to serve was an uncle who spent a few years in the Air Force.
“I grew up in southern Virginia near Newport News area, and my family was always in the shipyard business going back to the 1700s,” he said. “They weren’t military, but they did do their part. In Vietnam, my father was over there as a contractor working on Army boats, but he never served himself.”
As a teenager, Smith sensed he needed some direction for his life and thought the military could provide it. He scored well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) and felt the Army offered him the best path.
“I was one of those high school graduates that didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do,” he said. “Had I gone to college right after high school, I guarantee you I would have failed out the first semester. I had no discipline. I wanted to have fun.”
Smith served for eight years full-time before switching to the Army Reserves. The Army has activated him several times since then, so much so that Smith is approaching 20 years of active-duty service.
Smith plans to retire next year a few months shy of his 61st birthday. Afterward he will return to his Department of the Army civilian career as a polygraph examiner.
Smith said he relishes his time with the military.
“It’s been fun. I would have left a long time ago if it wasn’t fun,” he said. “I’ve got great benefits. I got a civilian career out of it as well as being able to serve as long as I have in the uniform. I’ve got to do some incredible things. The Army has been good to me.”
