EUFAULA – A Eufaula man died in a single-vehicle accident that law enforcement believe happened late Sunday night but was not discovered until Monday, according to ALEA.
Dontreves Dimario Grant, 31, of Eufaula was killed when the 2016 Chrysler 200 he was operating left the roadway and overturned, an ALEA press release states. Grant was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 30, 10 miles west of here at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Sunday. ALEA also said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
No additional information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.
