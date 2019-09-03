A two-vehicle accident left a Spanish Fort man dead in Florida Friday afternoon..
The 55-year-old male driver of a 2008 Nissan Titan was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Hospital in Santa Rosa County, Florida, Friday. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The name of the driver is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.
Lt. Robert Cannon of the Florida Highway Patrol said the westbound white Titan went off the roadway onto the north shoulder and the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to travel back across the westbound lanes before overturning. The vehicle continued to roll crossing the east bound lanes before coming to a final rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
At some point during the crash, the Titan lost a wheel, which struck the front of a 2014 Toyota Camry occupied by driver John Bouchard, 68, of Eufaula, and his passenger, Mauldin Carter, 72, also of Eufaula, Cannon said.
Bouchard and Mauldin suffered no injuries.
