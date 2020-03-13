Events announce changes in light of coronavirus

As news of a coronavirus case in Alabama and a recommendation to postpone or cancel large gatherings, several local events and organizations have altered their events.
Here is a roundup of what has been postponed, canceled, or is still going on as scheduled:
- In Enterprise, the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on as planned for March 14. The one-person parade starts at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse followed by a Half Pint 0.5K “race” at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Enterprise.
- Performances of “Mamma Mia!” at the Dothan Opera House and “Frozen 2” at the Dothan Civic Center” are still on.
- The Azalea-Dogwood Trail will be held as planned on Sunday, March 15, with a ribbon cutting at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Main Street. The trail motorcade parade will begin at 3 p.m.
- The Southeast Alabama Highland Games scheduled for March 21 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be rescheduled for the fall, although no new date has been determined.
- April’s Foster Fest in downtown Dothan has been canceled and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority will evaluate the ongoing coronavirus situation to determine if May’s event will be held.
- Zonta Club of Dothan's International Food Festival planned for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed until Saturday, May 16. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.
- Dixie Youth Baseball recommended leagues delay the start of the 2020 regular season and requested that leagues suspend games and practices until after April 4.
- The start of Dothan Miracle League’s 2020 season is being suspended and the league’s board will re-evaluate the schedule by April 4, providing an update at that time. The hope is to still to hold a season, a news release stated.
- The March 20 Gene Watson concert at the Dothan Opera House has been rescheduled for July 24.
- “Price is Right Live” has been rescheduled from April 2 to July 30 at the Dothan Civic Center.
- The Eufaula Pilgrimage and Tour of Homes set for April 3-5 is still on as planned.
