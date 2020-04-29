Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention joins #GivingTuesdayNow

The Exchange Center is calling on support from the community to help raise funds for its programs to prevent child abuse.
The Exchange Center recently joined #GivingTuesdayNow, which is a global day of giving and unity scheduled for May 5, held in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1, #GivingTuesday. May’s event is held as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
According to the Exchange Center’s Executive Director Pamela Miles, May’s giving and unity day will hopefully raise money needed to replace funds received annually through multiple fundraisers that have been cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus.
“One of our fundraising events held in April was cancelled and the other major fundraising event has been rescheduled for September,” Miles said. “We are trying to raise funds to prevent having to cancel some of the services we provide -- especially at this time when we are projecting an increase in those needing our services.”
According to Miles, children, victims, and survivors of child abuse and domestic abuse may not have a safe option being at home, and the unprecedented stress of the pandemic could breed additional tension in homes where violence may not have been an issue before.
“Right now we are focusing on enhancing our services,” Miles said. “Look at today’s environment. People are isolated. People could be seeing an increase in depression, anxiety, and dealing with the 'unsures' of tomorrow can pile up. Plus, during this time parents don’t have a support system.
“We are definitely projecting an increase in our cases, and we want to make sure we are here to serve those who need our services,” Miles said.
The center is asking the people of the Wiregrass area for support on May 5. The center has set a goal for $5,000 to help sustain the loss of their Superhero 5k Run and Draw Down Event. Those wishing to support the Exchange Center may do so by visiting their website page at www.exchangecap.org or text HERO4KIDS to 44-321 to give.
For more information regarding services available through the Exchange Center, call 334-671-1966.
