When Dr. A.S. Frasier opened a hospital in a two-story home on Dothan's South Saint Andrews Street in 1920, little did he know the site would still be providing medical care a century later.
Frasier-Ellis Hospital closed in 1960, but the building soon reopened as Dothan Nursing Home.
David Dennis purchased the property in April 1977 and started Extendicare, a skilled nursing facility that has evolved into a health and rehabilitation center.
The original building was torn down in 1984 so Extendicare could expand, but the lore about Frasier-Ellis Hospital lives on.
Some of people Extendicare helps remember the hospital that began accepting patients eight years before Southside Elementary School opened across the street.
“There’s a lot of people who know,” Dennis said as he pointed out details in pictures. “That was surgery,” they’ll say, or “I was born in that room.”
Dennis has cultivated that heritage, keeping mementos like the sidelights and transom from the hospital’s entrance on display alongside photos and other reminders of the site’s health care legacy.
Time doesn’t stand still for medical facilities. Changing technologies and regulations transform the way care is delivered.
Frasier-Ellis Hospital underwent many changes and additions over 40 years. Dennis knows much about the hospital’s history.
“This was the footprint of the original hospital,” Dennis indicated as he pointed north not far from the main entrance. “This is where they brought folks off the ambulance.”
One of the elevators was installed several decades after the hospital opened.
“When we took that elevator out of its shaft, there was brass plate there that had 1951,” Dennis said.
Dennis was heartbroken when he was told the former hospital structure didn’t meet current standards, but was determined to preserve as much of the hospital’s history as possible.
Dothan was growing rapidly when Frasier opened the hospital in 1920. The town was founded in 1885 and secured a stop in 1893 on the first railroad to be built in the region. Trains gave farmers and others the means to market and transport their goods, and the town prospered.
Dothan grew from 247 people in 1890 to more than 7,000 by 1910. The population was just over 10,000 in 1920 and reached 16,000 by 1930.
Dr. M.S. Davie opened Davie Hospital on Hammond Street in 1910. Dr. Earle Farley Moody, who trained in surgery and worked as a physician and surgeon, opened Moody Hospital at 311 N. Alice St. in 1919.
Before the hospitals opened, the few doctors in Dothan worked out of offices and infirmaries. Hospitals provided a place to do surgery. They were also equipped to handle critical injuries and illnesses.
After Frasier opened his hospital, he expanded the building and, like Moody, began training nurses.
Dr. John T. Ellis joined Frasier in 1928. The business was named Frasier-Ellis Hospital in 1934, the year Frasier died.
Ellis operated the hospital until he was ready to retire. The 30-bed building reopened as a nursing home that operated into the 1970s before Dennis bought the property.
Dennis said the hospital’s nurses dormitory still exists. The building was moved in two sections to 240 S. Beverlye Road, between Bridlewood Circle and Rowland Road.
Dennis started out as a small town pharmacy assistant in the Midwest. The pharmacist owned a nursing home and gave Dennis the opportunity to manage it.
The early 1970s was a different time in the health care industry, Dennis says in his profile on the Extendicare website.
“Nursing homes were not yet the skilled, state-of-the-art facilities seniors enjoy today,” he said.
With his newfound experience in nursing home management, Dennis moved his young family to Dothan and founded Extendicare.
One thing he learned from those early years was that the people you hire help determine your success.
“When you care for others it’s not just necessary – it’s imperative – to have the right people,” according to Dennis. “Nothing good happens without good-hearted people.”
The Extendicare facility has gone from 20,000 to 110,000 square feet since he bought the property.
The site has 78 all-private rooms and 30 semi-private rooms for long-term care residents and 32 private skilled nursing beds for senior rehabilitation patients.
Besides Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center at 950 S. St. Andrew St., other Extendicare facilities include Whitehall Assisted Living Community and Somerset Assisted Living Community on John D. Odom Road in Dothan and Providence Assisted Living Community in Ozark.
Wanda Smith, community resource representative at Extendicare, said it’s unique that the site of a hospital in 1920 is still providing care.
“I kind of feel it,” she said. “I think the staff does when they come here to work. They feel that that’s an ongoing thing. That’s kind of what this campus means – health care.”
Extendicare’s halls and common rooms are decorated with murals of many of Dothan’s historic buildings, neighborhoods and homes.
Dennis said his employees and family, including his son Chief Operating Officer Jim Dennis, appreciate the fact that they’re part of a place that inspires patients and residents to share their memories of Dothan’s history.
The tradition of care started by Dr. Frasier is rooted in the culture at Extendicare.
“We really appreciate the fact that we were part of this legacy and we hope that it continues on,” David Dennis said.
