A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dothan with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirming Monday that one of its residents tested positive. The healthcare facility also said coronavirus test results from two other patients are still pending.
“We had three residents who were showing signs of the virus and symptoms of the coronavirus," said Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase. “Three nasopharyngeal swabs were sent to a state lab for testing, one came back positive for the virus, and the other two testing are still pending.”
Chase said all three residents were placed in isolation protocol when their signs and symptoms were first noticed. When the residents’ illness gave the facility suspicion of the virus ,the isolation was increased from a standard surgical mask to the N-95 mask for added protection.
Last week, a patient at Southeast Health tested positive. However, since the first patient was from Georgia, it was not recorded in the officials state cases by the Alabama Department of Public Health's tracking system because the illness did not originate in Houston County.
Chase said Extendicare is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“When it was mandated we stop having visitors, we did,” Chase said.
Chase said the facility is maintaining standard infection control best practices. Staff members who interacted with the patient prior to the diagnosis are also following CDC guidelines.
“Our priority is the safety of our residents and staff,” Chase said.
Extendicare has been in contact with state and county public health authorities and will continue to provide updates and information to the proper authorities.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
