Extendicare announces one negative test result

Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation 

Dothan’s Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation announced Friday that one of two patients awaiting results from a COVID-19 test has received a negative report.

Earlier this week, Extendicare said it had one patient who tested positive for the disease. A third patient is still awaiting test results.

“Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation would like to update the community,” noted the released signed by Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase and Infection Preventionist Shanna Rivers. “We have received results of one of the COVID-19 tests that we waiting on and it was negative. We have no other updates in regards to testing other than we are waiting to hear.

“In regards to the resident that tested positive for COVID-19, the resident is doing well and has been in contact with her family on a regular basis.”

The release also noted that the healthcare facility is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, while making the safety of its residents and staff a top priority.

