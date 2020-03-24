A Dothan health-care facility had not receive test results Tuesday to confirm if two residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday, Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirmed that one resident had tested positive for the coronavirus and two patients’ results were still pending.
Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase said three residents were showing signs of the virus and symptoms of the coronavirus. Three nasopharyngeal swabs were sent to a state lab for testing.
Chase said the three residents were placed on isolation protocol when their signs and symptoms were first noticed.
When the residents’ illness gave the facility suspicion of the virus, the isolation was increased from a standard surgical mask to the N-95 mask for added protection.
Chase said the facility is maintaining standard infection control best practices. Staff members who interacted with the patient before the diagnosis also are following Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
For details on COVID-19 visit:https://www.dothan eagle.com/coronavirus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.