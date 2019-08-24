ALABASTER – The Dothan Wolves football team didn’t win its historic opening game, but it did win over a bunch of fans.
“I came from Atlanta to see these Dothan Wolves play,” Tora Gardner said. “Even though I don’t have a relative out there, I always represent the school, no matter what. I’m an old-school fan.”
Gardner, a 1981 Northview graduate, was among the many fans on hand to see the first football game and athletic event of the new Dothan High – a consolidation of Dothan and Northview – against Clay-Chalkville in a game played at Thompson High School.
Dothan fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter, but battled back to within 16-14 by halftime. Clay-Chalkville, ranked No. 4 in the Class 6A preseason poll, scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter in wrapping up a 37-14 victory.
The Wolves, however, certainly showed at times they are capable of playing competitive with one of the top programs in the state.
A respectable gathering of fans from Dothan were spread out in the stadium. The band, cheerleaders and mascot made the three-hour trip north to support the team on a somewhat gloomy day, which included a 30-minute lightning delay in the third quarter.
James Keyton came from Dothan to support the Wolves and his grandson, Kameron Williams, an offensive lineman on the team.
“So far it’s worked,” Keyton said. “I think we’ll be alright. Getting together and knowing one another as we live in the same city will cut down on the out of school stuff (troubles). We’re playing together, so there is no point in fighting one another. We’re all together.”
Mike Gilroy, a longtime resident of Birmingham, came to the game after being invited by Dothan assistant coach Chuck McCall.
“Coach Chuck McCall invited me to come to the game and I thought he was joking,” Gilroy said. “I was not familiar with everything that had taken place in Dothan with the consolidation.
“After coach McCall invited me to the game, I Googled Dothan and realized they had consolidated Northview and Dothan High.”
Gilroy wore an old Dothan High workout shirt with the No. 55 across the front from when he was a member of the Tigers’ football team in the 1980s. He was impressed with what he saw from the Wolves.
“I thought they started shaky initially and weren’t sure of themselves, but you’re playing Clay-Chalkville and you’re traveling all way up to Thompson High School to do it in a multi-million dollar facility,” Gilroy said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way the team played after they shook off those first few minute jitters.”
Gilroy believes a tough schedule will best prepare the program for what’s ahead.
“That they would schedule Hoover (spring game) and Clay-Chalkville – I think that borders on audacious,” Gilroy said. “I think you’re going to find out right where the program stands right off the bat.
“If you’re serious about playing competitive high school football, I don’t know how you could go wrong doing what the Dothan school system is doing.”
Dothan will play its home opener next Friday night against Wetumpka at Rip Hewes Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.