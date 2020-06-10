Farmers markets open around the Wiregrass area

Searching for fresh produce? Looks no further visit one of the Wiregrass area’s local farmers markets.
Ashford officially kicked off its farmers market Saturday at 7 a.m. in the Ashford Depot, 309 Main St. Ashford’s Farmers Market will run each Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. until the last Saturday in July. The market offers a wide selection of fresh vegetable from local farmers. Items available include peaches, tomatoes, cantaloupes, okra, cucumbers, collards, onions, snap beans, and peas.
Dothan Poplar Head Farmers Market also opened Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Dothan Civic Center parking lot.
Multiple vendors participated in the market Saturday, and that number will vary though the season, as crops vary.
Shoppers attending the Poplar Head Farmers Market can purchase items such as peas, peaches, tomatoes, cantaloupes, cucumbers, and corn.
Poplar Head Farmers Market will be open every Saturday during the months of June and July, rain or shine. The market will be closed July 4.
For those wishing to travel a little farther north, Headland is also hosting its farmers market every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. on the town square. The market will be open every Friday until July 31.
“We have a huge selection of produce items available,” said Henry County Extension Agent Jimmy Jones. “We are looking at roughly 10 vendors participating, and that is a good amount for our market.”
Shoppers can purchase peaches, watermelons, plums, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes, blueberry, watermelons, peanuts, and much more.
According to Jones, buying items from a farmers market not only allows shoppers to purchase fresh and local produce, but it also builds a relationship with area farmers.
“Supporting your local farmer is a great way to build a relationship with the buyer and the farmer,” Jones said. “No matter what farmers market you visit, you are supporting your local farmer.”
David Bell with Bell Farms is one of the many local farmers who participate in the Wiregrass farmers markets; and he knows first-hand the benefits of providing fresh produce to the community.
“Being a farmer and providing fresh produces to the community is something I enjoy,” Bell said. “I am offering produce at several farmers markets across the area including Popular Head, Ashford and Headland. Buying produce grown locally offers several benefits to the consumer. When you buy local produce from a local farmer you are buying a product that was grown locally. That product is not traveling 1,200 miles from the area it was harvested in to a big chain grocery store. The produce at a farmers market may have traveled roughly between 10 to 25 miles from the area it was harvested in to the area it is being sold in. Plus, buying locally from farmers markets allows the money to stay local. The money made at a farmers market by a vendor will go back into the economy to purchase from another local business. During the summer months, local farmers participating in farmers markets can offer the community the freshest produce available.”
The Popular Head Farmers Market, the Headland Farmers Market, and the Ashford Farmers Market are encouraging patrons to maintain social distancing guidelines while visiting the market. Vendors are wearing gloves and/or masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
“I want everyone to know, the crops available at the farmers markets this season are crops that were planted before the COVID-19 impacted the area,” Bell said. “Farmers are following extra safety precautions to make sure they can continue to provide a safe product to their consumers, in a safe manner. We are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 while we continue to make a living.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.