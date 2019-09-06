The fifth case of animal rabies has been confirmed by the Houston County Health Department.
According to the Houston County Health Department a skunk was found Aug. 31 on North County Road 75.
The animal was tested and found to be positive of the disease.
According to investigators with the health department, the resident found the skunk dead in their yard, and the resident requested the animal be tested.
The health department states there is the possibility of human exposure and dog exposure. According to information released by the Houston County Health Departments, the dogs at the residence were not currently vaccinated against the rabies virus.
In a statement released by the Houston County Health Department, the health department recommended the residents seek immediate advice of a licensed physician, and in cases where dogs are not vaccinated, the health department recommends the dogs be euthanized.
The health department recommends residents residing in the area of North County Road 75 to make sure all pets are current on rabies vaccinations, caution children not to pet or play with stray animals, report any stray animals to animal control officials, and if bitten, wash the wound with soap and water immediately, seek medical attention immediately, and report the bite to the department of animal control.
