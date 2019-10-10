Several wildfires south of Slocomb Thursday were fought by nine area fire departments and forced multiple evacuations along Geneva County Road 91.
According to Kyle Hovey, Slocomb Fire and Rescue operations chief, his department responded to five separate brush fires. The department contained the first four quickly, but the fifth spread westward quickly.
Officials evacuated some County Road 91 residents, but they had returned home by Thursday evening, Hovey said.
The Alabama Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze and has not ruled out that someone set the fires intentionally.
According to a Slocomb Fire-Rescue Facebook post, firefighters from the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Fadette, Malvern, Graceville (Florida), Hartford, Rehobeth, Wicksburg and Dothan fire departments joined in efforts to contain the blaze.
It was not the only large outdoor fire Wiregrass first responders battled with on Thursday. According to Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah, three fire departments fought a blaze in the Gordon area for a few hours Thursday afternoon.
A propane tank was involved in that blaze.
The Wiregrass, as are most areas of the South, is in the midst of a severe drought that has left vegetation dry. That means any spark can cause a fire that quickly spreads.
On Wednesday, a spark from a flat tire caused a roadside fire near the Cottonwood area, Judah said.
Judah urges residents to exercise extreme caution with flames during the current drought. Even though a statewide fire ban has been lifted, Judah said residents should notify their local fire departments if they plan to burn anything outside.
