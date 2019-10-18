GORDON – Every so often, students shouted “I got a fish! I got a fish!” to a chorus of cheers and claps on Joe Phillips’ property Friday.
Those individual triumphs mirrored some of those experienced in the past by the organizers of the annual Fishing with Angels event, which benefits special-needs students in the area. Since last year, the Gordon area has encountered the brunt of Category 3 hurricane winds and a crippling drought – all elements that could have limited the 23rd edition of the event.
By God’s provision and some preparation, though, the event went off without a hitch, Phillips said.
“(Hurricane Michael) blew my barn (away), but as far as our houses, we were fine,” he said. “We didn’t have much trouble down here (at the pond). God has really been good to us.”
The event began as a way to honor Phillips’ granddaughter, Tiffany Marie Bernard, who died at 13 after suffering from cerebral palsy. When it began, the event served only a handful of students, but Friday’s occasion included students from all schools in Houston County and some from Henry County, Phillips said.
To organize the event takes some dedication, preparation, and volunteers. Local Future Farmers of America students clean the fish after they are caught, and a slew of volunteers prepare lunch or ensure the fishing process runs swimmingly.
For some businesses, like Weichert Realtors – JBR Legacy Group, Fishing with Angels provides a way to give back to the community.
“You can’t go wrong by giving back, and this is our big event of the year,” said Dwayne Bowman of Weichert Realtors. “The look on a child’s face when catching the first fish – to get out and enjoy that. We get more out of it than they do.”
The event, of course, provides several benefits the students, said Ashford High special education teacher Courtney Rawden.
“It gives them a change in routine, but it also gives them time to interact with the gen ed (general education) population,” she said. “We have our Junior Civitans (Club) come out, we have our FFA come out. Instead of being in the same classroom with the same people every day, they’re exposed to different people.”
Rawden said parents also accompany students to the event, making it a great family outing.
For more information on Fishing with Angels, visit fishingwithangels.com.
