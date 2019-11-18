The popular store that is known for selling products for five dollars or less is making a change. The store will begin selling items above $5 for the first time in several years.
According to the company, "We've always done everything possible to absorb cost increases. Recently, we had to raise prices above five dollars on tech items to keep providing the products you love.”
The items costing up to $10 will be in separate sections of the stores, according to reports from CNN.
They will have a toys and games section called "Ten Below Gift Shop" and an electronics section called "Ten Below Tech."
The company said most of its merchandise remains below $5, so it’s keeping the store name.
