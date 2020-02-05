The Dothan/Houston County EMA continues to monitor the severe storms expected to begin this evening and continuing through Thursday.
With the multiple rounds of rain expected across the Florida Panhandle into Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia, localized flash flooding is possible, with three to five inches of rain expected. A flash flood watch has been issued.
The Wiregrass area has the potential for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds arriving as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
There will be an initial round of showers and thunderstorms, with isolated severe storms possible, across the Florida Panhandle into Southeast Alabama Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. Primary hazards anticipated are isolated damaging wind gusts and possible brief tornadoes.
A severe squall line is expected to develop early Thursday morning across the panhandle into Southeast Alabama with the Wiregrass area noticing the impact at roughly 7 a.m.The line will then move rapidly eastward throughout the day Thursday. Primary hazards anticipated are widespread damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
If the weather turns severe, the weather sirens will be activated. However, Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah, reiterated the weather sirens are used to alert people outside of their homes of severe weather.
“Most weather sirens can’t be heard from inside a home,” Judah said. “Never depend on a weather siren as your only severe weather alert. However, if you do hear a siren, seek shelter; there is something going on. Stay up-to-date with your local media. Once we receive any updates, we will pass those updates along to our media partners.”
Additional information is available on EMA website www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.
