A single-vehicle crash at approximately 12:41 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Miami, Florida, man.
Geraldo Jean Paul, 25, was killed when the 2014 Infiniti that he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
The accident occurred on U.S. 82, approximately 15 miles west of Eufaula. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
