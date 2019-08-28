police lights generic
A Chipley man was killed Tuesday when his vehicle went airborne before it overturned.

James Hayes, 72, of Chipley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hayes was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound on State Road 77 and began to pass slower traffic and drifted onto the west shoulder, where the vehicle collided with a culvert.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Cannon said when the vehicle collided with the culvert, the vehicle went airborne, landed, and overturned. The vehicle came to a final rest on its left side, facing southward on the west shoulder of the road.

Hayes was the only occupant in the vehicle.

