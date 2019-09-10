A Baker, Florida, man died when his 2006 Ford F350 truck crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Sterling semi-truck Tuesday near Geneva.
The accident, which took the life of 68-year-old Johnny H. Lisonbee, occurred on Alabama Highway 52 about one-half mile west of Geneva. The driver of the Sterling truck suffered no injuries, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
