A Baker, Florida, man died when his 2006 Ford F350 truck crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Sterling semi-truck Tuesday near Geneva.

The accident, which took the life of 68-year-old Johnny H. Lisonbee, occurred on Alabama Highway 52 about one-half mile west of Geneva. The driver of the Sterling truck suffered no injuries, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

