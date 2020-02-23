A Campbellton, Florida, man was seriously injured Saturday night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Benjamin Benard Sorey, 56, was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 1964 Chevrolet Impala Sorey was driving was eastbound on Jackson County Road 162 (Jacob Road) at 8:10 p.m. when it traveled onto the south shoulder then traveled across the roadway and onto the north shoulder.
The vehicle’s front collided with a tree and rotated counter clockwise. The vehicle’s right side collided with another tree and a utility pole. The vehicle came to final rest on the north shoulder facing west.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Graceville Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart helicopter.
