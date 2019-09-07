A single-vehicle crash at 9:53 p.m. Friday in Covington County has claimed the life of a Florida woman.
Tammy Katrina White, 39 of Pensacola, Florida, was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Impala she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The accident occurred on U.S. 29, 5 miles north of Andalusia. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
