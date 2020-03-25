Flowers Hospital address recent concerns regarding all hospital staff not wearing surgical masks while working in the health-care facility.
According to a statement released by Flowers Hospital, the Centers for Disease Control does not currently recommend a mask for caregivers who are not taking care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
“We are continuing to educate our team members on infection prevention protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control for COVID-19, which includes proper use of Personal Protective Equipment” said Emily Darnell, director of marketing for Flowers Hospital. “We are continuously monitoring the guidelines and updates from the CDC so we can adjust our infection control measures as necessary.”
Flowers Hospital currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“We have been and will continue to screen and test patients as deemed medically necessary,” Darnell said. “When a patient meets the criteria for COVID-19, they are given a surgical mask to wear, isolated in a private room or separate area away from other patients, and a small group of properly protected staff will care for that patient.”
Darnell stressed the safety of the staff and patients continue to be hospital’s first priority, "just as it always is.
"Our hospital has a plan based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to protect patient, staff, and physicians while providing necessary medical care," she said.
For latest information available on the coronavirus, visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
